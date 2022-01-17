Mental health focus of Hi, How Are You Project's Happy Habit-A-Thon

The Hi, How Are You Project is hosting its international Happy Habit-A-Thon starting this weekend. It's a multi-day awareness and fundraising event with the goal of helping people incorporate daily tasks to elevate mood, energy, and focus on good mental health,

The second edition of the Happy Habit-A-Thon kicks off on January 22 and will run for ten days through January 31. This multi-day awareness and fundraising event connected people around the globe, with thousands of registered participants from 40+ US States and 30+ countries on six continents. Each habit is paired with influencers or community partners from the worlds of music, art, sports, comedy, education, cooking, and more.

Registration is free, with an option for a paid tier that includes a commemorative tee-shirt. All registrants will be entered to win a super deluxe Hi, How Are You Project merchandise package, including two tickets to the May 4 event.

Proceeds from the 2nd Annual Happy Habit-A-Thon benefit the Hi, How Are You Project and its mission to encourage open conversation around mental health via the creation of thoughtful media, events, peer-to-peer training and awareness resources, and much more.

