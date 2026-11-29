The Brief Visitors can walk the quirky, resident-built displays along West 37th Street, view the 155-foot Zilker Holiday Tree or take a short drive to see 1.4 million lights in Johnson City. Signature paid experiences include Mozart’s Festival of Lights on Lake Austin, the Austin Trail of Lights at Zilker Park, Peppermint in the Park at COTA and Luminations at the Wildflower Center. Organizers for several major attractions require advance timed-entry tickets or prepaid parking passes, while 37th Street enforces vehicle restrictions and strict towing in nearby retail lots.



As temperatures dip across Central Texas, Austinites face a familiar seasonal choice: strolling past quirky, resident-built displays in pajamas or planning a ticketed evening out at a major attraction.

Free Neighborhood & Community Displays

37th Street Lights Austin’s iconic DIY holiday tradition anchors the 700 block of West 37th Street, where neighbors deck out yards with handmade, eccentric and occasionally cheeky displays that embody the city’s "Keep Austin Weird" spirit. Rather than polished commercial installations, visitors find homemade sculptures, whimsical yard art and community-driven creativity, with a lively, distinctly local atmosphere.

Starting Point: W. 37th St. & Homeway Cir. (near Guadalupe St. and 38th St. in Central Austin)

2026 Dates & Hours: Official 2026 dates have not yet been formally announced by organizers, though displays traditionally light up nightly after sunset in mid- to late December (typical evening hours run around 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., closed Tuesdays; check back for confirmation and timestamp updates).

Cost: Free to walk.

Pro-Tip/Vibe: Vehicle traffic is restricted on the block during active display nights, so plan to park on nearby side streets such as Cedar Street or 34th Street. Avoid parking in nearby commercial lots like the Domino’s shopping plaza, where towing and steep fines are common.

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Lights of Walsh Ranch This interactive residential light show in northern suburb Round Rock allows visitors to tune in on FM radio or queue songs through the host’s website to control the display. Families can sit in their cars or watch from the street while cycling through a wide variety of music.

Starting Point: Aquamarine Dr. & Walsh Ranch Pkwy. (3640 Aquamarine Dr., Round Rock)

2026 Dates & Hours: Typically runs nightly in November and December from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday (verify seasonal schedule and timestamp updates).

Cost: Free.

Pro-Tip/Vibe: Because songs run roughly 2.5 minutes each and queues can fill up on busy nights, pull up early and be courteous to surrounding neighbors by keeping car noise reasonable and driveways clear.

Community First! Village of Lights Community First! Village hosts its free Village of Lights event in East Austin, showcasing holiday lighting along its Hog Eye North expansion alongside a resident-made holiday market, food trucks, Santa visits and a mini train.

Starting Point: Hog Eye Rd. & Decker Lake Rd. (9116 Hog Eye Rd., East Austin; shuttle parking at Travis County Expo Center Gate 3)

2026 Dates & Hours: Dec. 4–5 and Dec. 11–12, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (lights on at 6 p.m.).

Cost: Free admission (RSVP requested; use the designated Expo Center shuttle lot).

Pro-Tip/Vibe: Plan on riding the shuttle from the Travis County Expo Center rather than trying to park right at the village, and arrive right around 6 p.m. as the lights switch on.

Iconic Trees & Plaza

Zilker Holiday Tree Rising above Zilker Park’s south lawn near Barton Springs Road, the towering Zilker Holiday Tree stretches 155 feet tall with 81 moon-oak cables strung with more than 3,000 lights.

Starting Point: Barton Springs Rd. & Lou Neff Rd. (2100 Barton Springs Rd., south side of Zilker Park)

2026 Dates & Hours: Lighting ceremony Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026 (music at 5:15 p.m., lighting at 6 p.m.); lit nightly Nov. 29, 2026 – Jan. 1, 2027, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Pro-Tip/Vibe: Arrive early for first-come, first-served parking, and anticipate altered traffic flow and heavier congestion when the adjacent Trail of Lights is running.

Texas Capitol & Downtown Holiday Stroll Downtown Austin’s annual Downtown Holiday Stroll and Capitol Christmas Tree lighting draws families and strollers along Congress Avenue for seasonal music, vendors and festive plaza lights framing the Capitol grounds and dome.

Starting Point: Congress Ave. & W. 11th St. (1100 Congress Ave., Downtown Austin)

2026 Dates & Hours: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026 (afternoon/evening festivities starting around 3 p.m.–5 p.m. with the tree lighting around 7 p.m.; confirm exact 2026 times closer to the event).

Cost: Free.

Pro-Tip/Vibe: Downtown street parking can be tight during special evening gatherings; pair the Capitol plaza lights with a walk down Congress Avenue and dress in layers for breezy evenings.

PEC Holiday Lights in Johnson City Pedernales Electric Cooperative stages its annual holiday display in nearby Johnson City, wrapping its headquarters oak trees in roughly 1.4 million lights alongside nearby town square decorations.

Starting Point: S. Ave. F & E. Main St. (201 S. Ave. F, Johnson City)

2026 Dates & Hours: Nov. 27, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027, nightly 6 p.m. – midnight.

Cost: Free (donations to PEC’s Power of Change community program welcome).

Pro-Tip/Vibe: Located roughly an hour west of Austin, it makes an easy, unhurried Hill Country evening road trip—especially if you swing past Johnson City’s historic square on the way.

Ticketed Walk-Throughs & Light Attractions

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters Festival of Lights Mozart’s transforms its multi-tiered Lake Austin deck for its annual Festival of Lights, pairing synchronized holiday music with more than 2 million lights and live entertainment overlooking the water.

Starting Point: Lake Austin Blvd. & Exposition Blvd. (3825 Lake Austin Blvd.)

2026 Dates & Hours: Nov. 21, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027, nightly starting at 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. (check calendar for nightly end times).

Cost: $8 general admission (children under 18 months free; reserved tables and private decks cost extra).

Pro-Tip/Vibe: Book tickets in advance for a specific time slot rather than showing up on a whim, and expect long lines and a lively, high-energy crowd along the waterfront decks.

Austin Trail of Lights at Zilker Park Austin’s largest holiday light tradition winds through more than 2 million lights, lighted tunnels, holiday displays, food vendors and family activities across Zilker Park.

Starting Point: Barton Springs Rd. & Lou Neff Rd. (Zilker Park Grand Entrance)

2026 Dates & Hours: Dec. 10 – Dec. 23, 2026, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. nightly for general admission (6 p.m. early entry for ZIP and Platinum pass holders; special preview and fun run events on Dec. 4–5).

Cost: Free general admission for all ages on Dec. 10–11 and Dec. 13–17; $8 for ages 12 and up on Dec. 12 and Dec. 18–23 (children 11 and under free with a ticketed adult every night; ZIP passes $20–$25, Platinum passes $95, advance parking passes $25–$35, and Toney Burger Center shuttle passes $10 including admission on paid nights).

Pro-Tip/Vibe: Take advantage of the seven free weeknights to save on admission, or reserve an advance parking pass or shuttle spot early—on-site parking is strictly limited and advance-pass only.

Peppermint in the Park at Circuit of The Americas Circuit of The Americas hosts its holiday celebration at COTALAND, blending millions of lights, holiday villages, seasonal treats and amusement rides on the sprawling motorsports grounds southeast of downtown.

Starting Point: FM 812 & Circuit of The Americas Blvd. (9201 Circuit of The Americas Blvd., Del Valle)

2026 Dates & Hours: Nov. 12, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027; 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, and 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday and daily starting Dec. 19.

Cost: Evening walking passes without rides start around $19–$19.99, while evening or all-day passes that include rides start around $39–$49 depending on date and fees.

Pro-Tip/Vibe: If you are mainly coming for the lights and holiday atmosphere rather than roller coasters, opt for the walking-only pass to keep costs down, and allow extra drive time out to Del Valle.

Luminations at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center presents Luminations in Southwest Austin, illuminating native plant trails and garden paths with strung lights, live music, hot chocolate and seasonal treats.

Starting Point: La Crosse Ave. & FM 1826 (4801 La Crosse Ave., Southwest Austin)

2026 Dates & Hours: Select nights Nov. 20 – Dec. 31, 2026 (Nov. 20–22, Nov. 27–29, Dec. 3–6, Dec. 10–13, Dec. 17–23 and Dec. 26–31; closed Dec. 24–25); entry 5:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., closes at 9 p.m.

Cost: $30 for adults, $20 for ages 3–12, children 2 and under free (member discounts available; advance timed tickets required).

Pro-Tip/Vibe: Choose Luminations when you want a quieter, serene garden-path stroll with live acoustic music rather than a massive festival crowd, and wear sturdy walking shoes for outdoor paths.