Killeen man sentenced for conspiring to import meth through Del Rio

The Brief Killeen man sentenced for attempting to import meth into U.S. from Mexico Joshua Ruben Olivencia was sentenced to 22 years in prison



A Killeen man has been sentenced in federal court to 22 years in prison for participating in a conspiracy to attempt to import nearly eight kilograms of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico.

Court documents show that 34-year-old Joshua Ruben Olivencia was arrested along with others at a hotel in Del Rio on August 1, 2020 after an investigation.

Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 16 individual multilayered packages of methamphetamine concealed inside the door panels of codefendant Bibiana Ira Ortiz’s vehicle during a port of entry inspection.

Officials say Olivencia had distributed methamphetamine in and around Austin, Killeen, Temple and Belton, and had employed a few distributors who worked in Austin and the surrounding areas.

On July 31, 2020, Olivencia and codefendant David Ray Coplin traveled to Del Rio to meet Ortiz and another codefendant, Jimmie Troy Palmer III. Olivencia gave Palmer $18,500 to purchase methamphetamine in Mexico.

Ortiz pleaded guilty on June 7, 2021 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.

Palmer pleaded guilty on July 21, 2021 to one count of conspiracy to import methamphetamine and was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison.

Coplin pleaded guilty on March 8, 2021 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31.