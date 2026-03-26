Over 40 pounds of meth seized during La Grange traffic stop: sheriff's office

The Brief Over 40 pounds of suspected meth were found during a traffic stop near La Grange The incident happened on March 20 Two men were arrested and charged



Two men were arrested and charged after deputies found several pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop near La Grange.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, on March 20, around 11:52 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 white Toyota Corolla on SH 71 westbound near La Grange for multiple traffic violations.

During the stop, the sheriff's office said there were indicators of criminal activity. The deputy then received consent to search the car.

The driver fled on foot but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

While searching the car, the deputy found 42.5 pounds of suspected meth that was concealed in multiple bundles.

The driver, 38-year-old Jose Manuel Gomez Alvarez, of Rockdale, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest and detention.

The passenger, 24-year-old Luis Christian Hernandez Cruz, of Elgin, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.