Mexican officials turn over Bexar County murder suspect to U.S. Marshals at Texas border

article

The Brief A 20-year-old murder fugitive was arrested at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry after Mexican authorities handed him over to U.S. law enforcement. The suspect, Jason T. Gonzalez, was wanted in Bexar County for first-degree murder alongside charges including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Gonzalez is being held at the Tom Bowles Detention Center as he awaits transfer to Bexar County to face charges.



A 20-year-old fugitive wanted for first-degree murder in Bexar County was taken into custody Sunday at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry after being turned over by Mexican authorities, local officials said.

Murder suspect arrested

What we know:

Jason T. Gonzalez was arrested July 26 at U.S. Port of Entry II by members of the Eagle Pass Police Department’s U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, alongside the U.S. Marshals Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The backstory:

Fnu Bahishta, 37, died from a gunshot wound on June 14, 2025, after being struck by a stray bullet during a dispute at an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas.

The apartment complex is located in the 10000 block of Huebner Road on San Antonio's Northwest side.

According to a police report, the bullet went through a door, striking Bahishta, who was an unintended victim.

Dig deeper:

In addition to the murder warrant, Gonzalez faces outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to identify, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police.

Following the arrest, Gonzalez was taken to the Tom Bowles Detention Center, where he awaits extradition to Bexar County to face the charges.