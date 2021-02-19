Mia Farrow's interview with FOX 5's Rosanna Scotto and the HBO Series Allen v. Farrow

The HBO series Allen v. Farrow details the allegations of Woody Allen's sexual assault of their daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen has always denied the decades-old allegations but they have always dogged him.

Home movies, court documents, and police evidence are part of the 4-part story.

Woody Allen would go on to marry the couple's other adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, who is 30 years younger than him.

HBO DOCUMENTARY ALLEN V. FARROW: HERE'S THE BACKSTORY

In 1992, Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto sat down for an exclusive interview with Mia Farrow. It came just after Farrow won a custody case involving the couple's children.

Mia Farrow's FOX 5 interview talking about the fallout from the sexual assault allegation

At the time, the interview made international headlines. It recounted the nightmare Farrow said she was living.

"I regret the day I met him," Farrow said of Allen. "In the middle of the night, I wake up and feel guilty for bringing him into my family where we, all of us, the children and I, trusted him."

Scotto will appear in Part 3 of the HBO documentary series. She spent an entire year covering Woody Allen's relationship with Farrow's adoptive daughter Soon-Yi Previn and what Woody Allen has said about the sexual assault allegations concerning Dylan Farrow.

Scotto says that someone who works for New York City was concerned that allegations against Allen would be swept under the rug. They had a videotape delivered to FOX 5 in the middle of the night that year.

It had a 7-year-old Dylan saying what she said took place at the hands of Woody Allen.

"It was very upsetting," Scotto said of the tape. "As a mother, very upsetting."

That tape will air for the first time in the HBO series.

