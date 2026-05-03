Texas summer camps face potential closures over strict new safety regulations

The Brief Texas camps are warning of potential closures as they struggle to meet strict new safety regulations and costly infrastructure mandates before summer begins. State Rep. Wes Virdell has called for a special legislative session, arguing that the new laws create "unsustainable" financial burdens and unrealistic timelines for rural and non-profit camps. The status of hundreds of operating licenses remains uncertain following initial mass denials, with only a handful of camps currently cleared to open in the coming weeks.



Just days after Camp Mystic revoked its application for license renewal, other summer camps across Texas say they’re struggling to meet new state regulations.

Those camps are set to open in a matter of weeks, but fears are growing that licenses may not be granted in time. Operators and even a Texas lawmaker are asking for more realistic expectations, saying certain regulations threaten to close camps which have been open for decades.

Lawmakers seek legislative session over unintended consequences

Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, US, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Crews in central Texas are digging through massive piles of debris, overturned vehicles and shattered homes for a sixth day as the search continues for victims of flash floods that killed mo Expand

What we know:

In a post to his Facebook on Thursday, State Rep. Wes Virdell, who represents Kerr County, announced he had requested Governor Abbott to convene a special legislative session.

In his letter, Virdell states that the session would be used to address critical consequences of Senate Bills 1 and 5, as well as House Bill 5.

Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act

CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 18: A 10-foot cross is seen along the banks of the Guadalupe River in front of Camp Mystic on July 18, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. (Photo by Brenda Bazán / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The backstory:

Those bills were signed into law just months after catastrophic floods hit the Hill Country, killing at least 135 people, including 27 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic.

The bill had widespread legislative support, providing new rules and guidelines for the state’s youth camps such as the requirement of a written emergency plan, improving safety training for employees, and installing early warning systems for areas prone to flash flooding.

But Virdell argues that the new laws are creating unintended consequences for camp operators.

What they're saying:

In his post, he states that the bills’ implementation has created "severe" operational and financial challenges for Texas youth camps and goes on to claim that his office has received multiple reports from camp and community leaders that are concerned about their ability to operate under the new framework.

Virdell lists six concerns of the new regulations, stating the statutes have ambiguous language, unrealistic implementation timelines, and provide a financial burden that is unsustainable for small, non-profit, and faith-based camps.

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 07: Children's belongings are grouped together at Camp Mystic on July 07, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall early Friday caused severe flash flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 100 people report Expand

He also points to fee increases and the apparent failure to differentiate between high-adventure activities and day camps which run low-risk programs.

"Sometimes laws pass with the best intentions and have very negative results. And in this case, it really could impact not just tens of thousands, it gets hundreds of thousands of children and families across our state if these camps are closed down," says Eddie Walker, the executive director of Mt. Lebanon in Cedar Hills, one of the largest church camps in the state. He’s also the president of the Christian Camps and Conference Association, which has roughly 90 member camps across Texas.

Dig deeper:

Although Walker was hundreds of miles away when floodwaters came roaring through the Hill Country in 2025, he says that his team wasted no time in examining their emergency action plans.

"We didn't wait for the legislature, you know. Our team met the day after the tragedy last year and pulled out our EAP and said, is there anything that we've missed?"

Walker agrees that laws passed through the second special session came from noble intentions. He believes that camp operators should have been consulted to discuss how feasible the changes would be.

"We would love to have been called to the table on this and to say, how can we do this well?" says Walker.

Massive financial burdens, rural infrastructure

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 07: Children's belongings are grouped together at Camp Mystic on July 07, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall early Friday caused severe flash flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 100 people report Expand

Big picture view:

One of the biggest challenges for camps comes in the form of the new requirement to have end to end fiber optic internet, which Walker says is a tough ask for smaller or rural camps. He claims he’s seen installation bids ranging from $1.5 to $2 million.

"That's the number one threat of closure for camps. That has the potential to shut down great camps, long-standing camps, safe camps for no reason."

With weeks until the season is set to begin, Walker says that camps have been working overtime to meet many of the state’s requirements. Towards the end of April, hundreds of summer camps were denied operating licenses after the state found deficiencies in their emergency plans. But Walker claims that the state’s recommendations weren’t always correct.

"So, most of the things were pretty easy to fix. Some things were just wrong. It was not more safe for campers. It worked against safety in some cases."

2026 Summer Camp Operating Licenses

What's next:

With many camps resubmitting their license applications, state data shows that licenses have begun to be issued. As of Sunday night, nine active youth camps were holding licenses which run through 2027.

As camp operators look to the future of a potential review of safety regulations, Walker warns it will be difficult but necessary in order for many Texas summer camps to survive.

"That's going to take political courage because, a lot of times, a legislature, they don't want to touch something like that. No one wants to be seen as somehow against camp safety, camper safety, no camp wants that, no legislator wants to be seen to that," says Walker.

With time drawing closer for parents to send their kids off to camp, he believes this season will play a pivotal role in the industry’s perception.

"We have to have a great, safe, awesome camp this summer. That needs to happen, and that's the way you build trust," says Walker. "I know tragedies happen, but we believe camp is safe."

FOX 7 has reached out to Governor Abbott’s office for a statement on Virdell’s request for a special session but still have yet to hear back.