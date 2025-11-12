Food influencer Michael Duarte shot, killed by deputy in Texas: TMZ

article

The Brief Food influencer Michael Duarte was fatally shot by a Medina County deputy after allegedly threatening the officer with a knife in Castroville. Authorities say Duarte charged the deputy while shouting threats before being shot twice and later dying at a San Antonio hospital. Duarte’s talent agency, Alooma Media Group, mourned him as a devoted husband, father, and creative force whose legacy will continue to inspire.



Popular food influencer Michael Duarte was killed in a recent incident with Texas sheriff's deputies near San Antonio.

Duarte was fatally shot after threatening to kill a deputy, TMZ reports.

Michael Duarte killed in Texas

A report from TMZ outlined the information they received from the Medina County Sheriff's Office, located just west of San Antonio.

The office reported that they responded to a 911 call on Nov. 8 in Castroville, regarding a "male subject with a knife acting erratically."

Duarte allegedly approached a responding deputy and "after multiple verbal commands were given for Duarte to get on the ground by the deputy, Duarte charged toward the deputy while yelling, 'I’m going to kill you.'"

The deputy then shot Duarte twice, the sheriff's office reportedly said. Duarte later died at a San Antonio hospital.

Talent agency mourns loss

What they're saying:

Duarte's talent agency, Alooma Media Group, posted to Instagram mourning the loss of their client.

Alooma Media Group statement

The statement reads in full below:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael Duarte.



Michael was so much more than a client to us at Alooma. He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person. His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.



Beyond his professional accomplishments, Michael was a devoted husband to his wife Jessica, a loving father to his daughter, brother and a loyal friend to so many around the world. His warmth, kindness, and generosity were felt in every interaction, and he had a way of making everyone around him feel valued and inspired.



Michael’s passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew him. His legacy of integrity, compassion, and dedication will continue to live on through the lives he touched.



From all of us at Alooma, our hearts go out to Jessica, their daughter, and everyone who is mourning this loss. Michael will be deeply missed but never forgotten."