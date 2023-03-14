Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit, plays surveillance video

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin refiled his $100 million dollar defamation lawsuit against Marriott and a hotel employee, moving the case from Texas to Arizona.

Irvin's attorney Levi McCathern filed a notice of dismissal in a US District Court in Sherman on Monday, court records show.

McCathern said the lawsuit was refiled in Arizona state court on Tuesday, and that the lawsuit now specifically names four hotel employees as well as Marriott.

Court records also show that Marriott gave Irvin copies of the video that shows his encounter with the female employee.

The video played at the news conference shows Irvin talking to a Marriott employee for nearly two minutes and shaking her hand.

The video does not have any audio of the conversation between the two.

Irvin's attorney said at this point they only have one angle of the interaction, even though they expect there to be more released.

Irvin says he hopes the video shows the public he is telling the truth.

"Here's the truth. We used to say when we played football ‘the eye in the sky don’t tell no lie', it's just the truth," he said Tuesday. "We talk and tell lies, but the eye in the sky don't tell no lie."

Marriott previously filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit claiming that the case did not have jurisdiction in Texas, considering the event happened in Arizona.

Irvin filed the lawsuit last month after a Phoenix hotel employee reported misconduct against him, which later led to him be taken off NFL Network coverage leading up to the Super Bowl.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Michael Irvin pulled from Super Bowl coverage after woman’s complaint

In a news conference last Wednesday the ex-Cowboy passionately defended himself, denying any wrongdoing and comparing the accusations to a modern lynching.

In a court filing last Friday, Marriott said Irvin made unwelcome sexual advances toward a female employee.

The documents say that on Feb. 5 at the Renaissance Phoenix Hotel, Irvin "appeared to be visibly intoxicated," In conversation with the female staffer, asked a lewd question about intercourse with a Black man.

Marriott went to say another employee walked over to Irvin after the victim walked away, and that "After Irvin finished leering at the Victim and turned back to Employee 1, he said aloud ‘she bad,’ ‘she bad…’" followed by a sexual remark.

He then "slapped himself in the face three times, saying ‘keep it together Mike.’"

"I don't speak like that," Irvin said on Tuesday. "I totally deny saying that."

Irvin said he and the woman spoke about the sports shows that he is on.

The court case is now filed in the Arizona Superior Court of Maricopa County.