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2 injured, 1 person detained after incident on CapMetro bus

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Published  March 13, 2026 4:03pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • APD is investigating an aggravated assault on a CapMetro bus
    • Police said the incident happened on March 13 in the 2000 block of S. Lamar Blvd.
    • Two victims were injured and one person was detained by police

AUSTIN, Texas - Two victims were injured, and one person was detained after an incident on a CapMetro bus on S. Lamar.

What we know:

On March 13, around 1:34 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hot shot call on a CapMetro bus in the 2000 block of S. Lamar Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found and detained one person. 

Two victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. One victim had non-life-threatening injuries and the other victim is in critical condition. 

The person detained was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

This is an active investigation.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyCapital MetroAustin