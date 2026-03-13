2 injured, 1 person detained after incident on CapMetro bus

The Brief APD is investigating an aggravated assault on a CapMetro bus Police said the incident happened on March 13 in the 2000 block of S. Lamar Blvd. Two victims were injured and one person was detained by police



Two victims were injured, and one person was detained after an incident on a CapMetro bus on S. Lamar.

What we know:

On March 13, around 1:34 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hot shot call on a CapMetro bus in the 2000 block of S. Lamar Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found and detained one person.

Two victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. One victim had non-life-threatening injuries and the other victim is in critical condition.

The person detained was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

This is an active investigation.