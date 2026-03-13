2 injured, 1 person detained after incident on CapMetro bus
AUSTIN, Texas - Two victims were injured, and one person was detained after an incident on a CapMetro bus on S. Lamar.
What we know:
On March 13, around 1:34 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hot shot call on a CapMetro bus in the 2000 block of S. Lamar Blvd.
When officers arrived, they found and detained one person.
Two victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. One victim had non-life-threatening injuries and the other victim is in critical condition.
The person detained was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.
This is an active investigation.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department