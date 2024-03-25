Man who traveled to Texas to bail out his son killed in deadly hit-and-run

Texas DPS is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on FM 969 in eastern Travis County.

Fifty-six-year-old Michael McCauley was killed in the crash. He was in Texas because he was trying to bail his son out of jail who was accused of threatening to kill President Biden and Elon Musk.

"My dad was my best friend," Amber McCauley said.

She said her father, Michael McCauley, was a hard worker, loving, compassionate about his family, and would do anything to help his family.

Michael McCauley and Amber McCauley

"Although our family did not want him to go, he wanted to go and try to get my brother out," Amber McCauley said.

She said he was trying to get her brother out of jail. Justin McCauley was in the Travis County Jail for threatening to kill the president and Elon Musk.

"He wanted to help his child," Amber McCauley said.

Michael McCauley traveled from Michigan to Austin.

"He brought together a bunch of money to get my brother out, so that left him with very little to live off of in Austin, so he was sleeping in his car at Walmart," Amber McCauley said.

On the night of February 7, Michael McCauley went to Sign Bar off FM 969. When he was leaving and got back to his car, Amber McCauley said, "We believe that his battery died, and he was trying to flag on 969 for a jump, and he was unable to get that. He ended up getting hit two times by two different cars, and they were hit and runs."

Michael McCauley was found dead around 3:30 a.m.

"My dad loved food trucks, and he loved church, and he died right in the middle of the road between both of them," Amber McCauley said.

Michael McCauley was never able to get his son out of jail, so Amber McCauley had to break the news to her brother.

"Completely destroyed. I've never experienced pain like that in my life. I mean, the last words that man said to me were: 'It's my job to get you out of there, son. I love you. I'm going to see you tomorrow.' And that was the phone call. And then he died, or got killed that night," Justin McCauley said.

Michael McCauley and Justin McCauley

Amber McCauley said she immediately flew to Texas to try to figure out what happened to her father.

"The police were not helpful at all," Amber McCauley said. "We didn’t know where his car was, where anything was, what kind of condition he was in, how he died, we didn’t know anything."

She said she still knows very little.

"My dad got killed, and I don’t know anything besides that he got killed in a hit-and-run," Amber McCauley said. "Is anyone going to be held accountable? I mean you can’t just hit somebody and drive away, that’s not okay."

Texas DPS said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information to help with this investigation, call Texas DPS.