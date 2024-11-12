Michelin Guide Texas: 3 Austin BBQ restaurants receive 1-star rating

The Brief 3 barbecue restaurants in Austin were on the Michelin Guide Texas InterStellar BBQ, la Barbecue, and LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin all received one Michelin star 4 other Austin restaurants received one Michelin star



The flames burned a bit brighter at three Austin barbecue restaurants after a big win.

The Michelin Guide Texas was officially released at a ceremony in Houston on Monday, Nov. 11. The announcement came with an image of a familiar looking plate of food that seemed to acknowledge just how big BBQ is in Texas.

Austin's one-star BBQ recipients include:

InterStellar BBQ

la Barbecue

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue

RELATED: Texas Michelin Guide: Central Texas restaurant winners announced

Cole Parkman, the pitmaster for LeRoy and Lewis, provided FOX 7 with a tour of their restaurant.

"We've got quite a bit on today. We've got briskets back there. And then there are pieces of shoulder right here," said Parkman.

With the award, Tuesday’s prep work certainly had a different feel.

"It's fabulous. And it's a wonderful company to be a part of. I'm just a little humble kid from Pasadena, Texas. Never thought I'd be working at a place with all of these Michelin-star chefs. It's a wonderful place to be," said Parkman.

The award wraps up a big year for LeRoy and Lewis. Earlier this year, they opened a South Austin location after working the past seven years out of a food trailer.

"Well, you know, a shock is really an understatement," said Parkman.

The smoke coming from the pits at InterStellar's Northwest Austin location was preparing meat for Wednesday’s customers. The owner of Interstellar, John Bates, was in Houston for the ceremony.

FOX 7 spoke with Chef de Cuisine Sinjin Tiger, who said he was at home when the award was announced.

"I was trying to relax. I was hanging out at home with my wife and the dogs and trying to pay attention to her, trying not to pay any attention to it. And then all of a sudden, I just started getting a bunch of phone calls and text messages, and it just kind of blew me away," said Tiger.

Sinjin thinks their pork bellies, served with a peach tea coating, contributed to the win.

"It means the absolute world. I know this is something that Jon has been working for, you know, pretty much his whole life, and I feel like we're just incredibly blessed to have the team that we have to work towards this goal and allow us to accomplish this goal," said Tiger.

The owners of la Barbecue were not available for comment, but the staff said they're also excited about receiving a star. The four other Austin restaurants awarded with One MICHELIN Star include:

Barley Swine

Craft Omakase

Hestia

Olamaie

"To be a Michelin Star restaurant is a big deal. And it is mostly fine dining and is really with the intention of doing this and being a Michelin Star restaurant. And somebody mentioned to me, well, why come to Texas if you're not going to pick a barbecue place? I thought, well, you know. You're right," said Parkman.

The famous guidebook uses anonymous inspectors to judge locations and typically visit more than once. Officials with the guide say they were impressed by what they found on the menu in Texas. And now Central Texas BBQ is in the guide.

"And it's nothing short of ecstatic for them. And I love to see what they're doing and where they're going to go after this," said Tiger.

A little more than a dozen Austin area restaurants were also recognized for having great food at great value.

The full Michelin Guide Texas totals 117 Texas restaurants offering 26 types of food. They're located in Austin, DFW, Houston, and San Antonio.