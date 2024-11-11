Michelin to release first guide to Texas restaurants Monday

The Brief Michelin will release its first guide to Texas restaurants Monday. Reviewers went to restaurants in five Texas cities, including Austin. The reveal will happen during a ceremony in Houston Monday night.



Michelin on Monday will announce the restaurants that made the cut in its first guide to the Lone Star State.

Anonymous Michelin reviewers have been in the state looking to award their coveted stars to the best cuisine in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. The company announced its plans to release a Texas guide in July.

The company has several awards that they hand out to restaurants, including their famed one, two and three stars. They also recognize restaurants that deliver quality food at good prices with their Bib Gourmand selections and recognize restaurants that lead the way in sustainability with a Michelin Green Star.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held Monday at 7 p.m. in Houston.

How are restaurants judged for a Michelin Star?

Michelin reviewers use five criteria when judging restaurants.

Quality of products used. Harmony of flavors The mastery of cooking techniques. The voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine. Consistency between visits and across the menu. Reviewers visit restaurants several times a year.

What do the stars mean?

Michelin has famously handed out stars to restaurants since 1926 when a restaurant was only designated with one star. It was expanded to award up to three stars in 1931. The criteria for the star system wasn't revealed until 1936.

One star - Restaurants can earn one star by using top quality ingredients, the dishes have distinct flavors and are consistently made at a high standard.

Two stars - Restaurants earn two stars when the chef's personality and talent are evident in their dishes and the food is refined and inspired.

Three stars - Restaurants get a three-star rating when the chef is at the peak of their profession and their cooking is considered elevated to an art form. The dishes are considered those that will become a classic.

History of the Michelin Guide

The guide was first put together by brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin in France after they founded the now worldwide tire company as a guide for drivers and as a way for the brothers to sell more tires. The guide also featured maps and advice for drivers.

The first guide for North America was published in 2005 for New York and it has since expanded to Chicago, Washington, D.C., California, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta and Mexico.