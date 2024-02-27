Michigan primary 2024: Trump-Biden apathy could show in ‘uncommitted’ votes

Michigan is holding its primary election Tuesday, a state that both major parties say they must secure in order to win the White House in 2024 .

The votes in Michigan have been close the last two presidential elections, with Donald Trump winning in 2016 by about 11,000 votes and losing it to Joe Biden by nearly 154,000 votes four years later.

But a cloud of apathy has settled over voters, as many are anticipating the likely rematch between Trump and Biden in November.

Much like Nevada’s primary made headlines when "None of these candidates" won on Feb. 6, Michigan’s primary could make waves with its "Uncommitted" option.

Here’s what to know:

Michigan primary ‘uncommitted’

Fury over Biden's support of Israel has spurred a breakout campaign urging Democratic supporters to vote "uncommitted" on their ballot Tuesday.

The movement, started by Listen to Michigan and backed by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib , has made enough noise for the Biden administration to send a White House delegation to meet with Arab and Muslim leaders and discuss policy.

The metro Detroit area, particularly Dearborn, has the highest population of Muslims and Arabic speakers in the United States.

How many Michiganders vote "uncommitted" Tuesday could indicate how much anger the president is facing. Double-digit numbers could spell trouble for Biden in the general election.

Two GOP conventions

On the Republican side, the Michigan GOP is disjointed over debt and a power struggle, which is coming into play as the state is one of a few affected by Biden’s push to shift the order of Democratic primaries .

As a result, Michigan Republicans have two separate contests this year: a presidential primary on Feb. 27 and a caucus convention on March 2.

The hybrid model calls for awarding 16 of 55 delegates in the primary, and the other 39 delegates during the convention.

And as of now, the two state GOP party leaders in the power struggle - one backed by Trump and one not - are reportedly holding separate district conventions on the same days.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and FOX 2 Detroit contributed.