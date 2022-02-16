Midland to headline NASCAR's EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at COTA

A local band from Dripping Springs will headline the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 27, at Circuit of The Americas.

Midland will perform a full one-hour set featuring their critically acclaimed hits on the venue’s front stretch stage beginning at 12:45 p.m. CT.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix begins at 2:30 p.m. Fans who are unable to attend the event can watch NASCAR at COTA on FOX 7 Austin.

"We love coming home to Austin, nothing beats the electricity of the city. To play at NASCAR at COTA will be fantastic, and we look forward to seeing our fans on race day" said Midland's Cameron Duddy.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, NASCAR’s first 2022 road course weekend, culminates a three-day event that features the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series. The full race weekend schedule can be found on the NASCAR at COTA website.

Tickets for the March 25-27 NASCAR at COTA tripleheader weekend are on sale now. The pre-race Midland concert is free with any race ticket.

Fans who want to stay close to the action all weekend can also reserve a camping spot. Campground spaces start at just $100 and will be open from 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, through 12 p.m. Monday, March 28.

