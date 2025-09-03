Father killed in violent robbery; family launches petition against low bail for murder suspects

The Brief Father of nine killed in violent robbery outside North Austin meat market Five people arrested in connection with his murder Family launches petition against low bail for murder suspects



A father of nine was killed in a violent robbery outside a North Austin meat market last month. Now his family is fighting for justice.

What we know:

The La Toxika sports bar is a place Miguel Mondragon went to often.

"He had many friends at the bar that where he was that night. He was a frequent customer there and everybody knew him there," Miguel Mondragon’s daughter, Mirella Mondragon said.

Yanaris Reyes also used to work at La Toxika, but court documents show she was recently fired because she was stealing cash and wallets from customers.

"She basically was the one who would be in charge of targeting the victims, after targeting the victim and starting their little roots of each victim, she passed a report to her boyfriend and the boyfriend will be the one in charge of gathering up the group and all that to basically commit the crime," Mondragon said.

Miguel Mondragon

That may have been what happened in the early morning hours of August 3rd. Police said when Mondragon left the bar with his buddies at a little after 2:30 a.m., they pulled into the parking lot of the Michoacana Market to cut through the road. Then two cars blocked them in on both sides and multiple people in masks and armed with guns walked up to the truck Mondragon was in and demanded their jewelry and money. Mondragon got out of the truck and tried to run but was shot and killed.

"How is somebody capable of doing that and why?" Mondragon said.

Austin police have arrested five people for capital murder: Alejandro Hurtado-Reyes, 22; Yanaris Reyes, 29; Antonio González, 17 years old; Yurisander Gongora Rojas, 19 years old; and Héctor Yohany Achang Batlle, 19 years old.

"Right now, as we know, one of them is out on a bond and it's just crazy because from my knowledge he was one of the main people there. Obviously, all of them are important to this case, but the fact that that person is just free like that after what they did," Mondragon said.

Court records revealed this group may have been involved in an aggravated robbery in Pflugerville just days prior.

"It's really frustrating. It's like, wow, y'all got away with this for quite a while and so it came down to my dad," Mondragon said.

What they're saying:

A month after what his daughters described as the most devastating day of their lives, they are fighting for justice.

"We're trying to be that voice for my dad now that he's not here and raise awareness of all of the situation that's happened in the community. Unfortunately, Hispanics or Latinos attack another one. It's just sad. Obviously, we're just trying to make some kind of change and obviously get those people out of the streets," Mondragon said.

The family has launched a petition urging Travis County judges not to grant low bail to homicide suspects.

Dig deeper:

Hurtado-Reyes was released from the Travis County Jail on August 23. He no longer faces a capital murder charge.

Rojas was transferred from the Travis County Jail to the Williamson County Jail for a couple felony charges there.

Three others are still in jail in Travis County.