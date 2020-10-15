Milpitas man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend found dead in Merced County

article

A man wanted for a homicide in Milpitas earlier this week has been found dead in Merced County, police said Thursday.

On Thursday evening, detectives found the body of the suspect, Kevin James Gitmed, 35, at a hotel in Merced County, Milpitas Capt. John Torrez said. He had been considered armed and dangerous.

He was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, Causandra Inocencio, 40, of San Jose, on Oct. 10 in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn.

“She was my daughter, mother of two, good person, big heart,” her mother, Anna Aldama, said earlier this week.

When detectives found Gitmed at the hotel in Merced County, they demanded he surrender and come out, but they received no response, Torrez said.

Deputies eventually went inside the room to find him dead.

Gitmed’s death is currently being investigated by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information and/or additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500.

