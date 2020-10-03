Missing 14-year-old in Brushy Creek found, says WCSO

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old who was reported missing Saturday evening has been located.

WCSO says Kashika was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon when she left her home near Hargis Creek Trail for a routine jog. She did not return home as expected.

(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

She was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt, black shorts, and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

