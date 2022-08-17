Missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in Austin area

article

Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino.

Officials say Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio. She is believed to be in the Austin area and has ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista.

TCSO says she may be endangered.

Sorrentino is described as a 5'2" white female, weighing 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.