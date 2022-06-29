Authorities searching for missing 89-year-old man last seen in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Bexar County authorities are searching for a missing elderly man, 89-year-old Jack Wells, who was last seen in the 3200 block of Grosenbacher Rd. in San Antonio around 7:30 a.m. on June 24.
Wells is described as a white man with white hair and blue eyes. He is 5'6" and weighs 150 lbs.
Police say Wells drives a pickup truck with a handicap license plate with the number 6JWTH.
Anyone with information on Wells' whereabouts is being asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (512) 335-6000.