Austin police searching for missing teen, her infant son

The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing child and infant last seen on Feb. 23.

Police said Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond, two weeks old, were last seen near 2600 S IH 35 on Feb. 23 around 10 p.m.

It is not known where they might have gone or who they may be with. Alexis is from San Antonio.

Alexis is described as a Hispanic female with shoulder-length brown hair with red ends, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Alexis was also seen with a baby stroller, police said.

Alexis and her two-week-old infant son ran away from a state facility, and police are requesting the public's help with locating them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact the missing persons unit at 512-974-5250.