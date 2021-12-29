Missing autistic 14-year-old Kentucky boy found safe in Texas

article

The Austin Police Department says it has found an autistic 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Kentucky. Police say Kerry Brooks is safe and the suspect has been detained.

Brooks had been missing since December 19 from Shivley, Kentucky. Police in Shivley are trying to determine how the teen ended up in Texas.

Officials say reunification plans are underway. Shivley police say it's likely criminal charges will be pursued in the case.

No further details about the incident were released.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter