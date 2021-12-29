Expand / Collapse search

Missing autistic 14-year-old Kentucky boy found safe in Texas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 7 Austin
article

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it has found an autistic 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Kentucky. Police say Kerry Brooks is safe and the suspect has been detained.

Brooks had been missing since December 19 from Shivley, Kentucky. Police in Shivley are trying to determine how the teen ended up in Texas

Officials say reunification plans are underway. Shivley police say it's likely criminal charges will be pursued in the case. 

No further details about the incident were released.

Missing 14-year-old Kentucky boy found in Austin

The Austin Police Department says it located the missing autistic 14-year-old and that a suspect has been detained.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter