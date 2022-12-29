2-month-old girl missing in East Austin, police looking for parents

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing two-month-old girl in East Austin.

Novah White, whose current well-being is unknown, was reported missing to APD on Dec. 8 just after 2:30 p.m.

Novah White (Austin Police Department )

Detectives are also looking for her parents, 29-year-old Kayla A’shon Washington and 35-year-old Samuel Travis White.

APD says that investigative details were delayed due to the family's lack of cooperation and that CPS investigators reported "significant concerns" for the child's parents due to drug use and domestic violence.

Samuel Travis White (Austin Police Department)

Washington's last known residence was in the 6400 block of Loyola Lane.

APD says detectives believe Washington allowed White to care for their other children, despite his known violent history.

Washington's other children are currently in CPS custody, but Washington refuses to let CPS check on Novah White's welfare. She has also reportedly not responded to APD detectives by phone or email.

Anyone with any information should call 9-1-1, or the APD's Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.