Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy in Round Rock

Round Rock police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police said they are looking for Jeremiah Melms, 14. He was last seen on August 7 around 3 p.m. near Lake Creek Pool.

Jeremiah is described as a Hispanic boy, around 5'8, about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Leonardo Quintana at 512-218-7048 or email lquintana@roundrocktexas.gov.