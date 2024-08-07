Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Police said they are looking for Jeremiah Melms, 14. He was last seen on August 7 around 3 p.m. near Lake Creek Pool.
Jeremiah is described as a Hispanic boy, around 5'8, about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Leonardo Quintana at 512-218-7048 or email lquintana@roundrocktexas.gov.