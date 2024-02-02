Elderly man, last seen in Bastrop, reported missing after 2 years

article

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a 93-year-old man who has been missing for at least 2 years.

Deputies say Raymond Blanchette was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2024, but he has not been seen by his family since the summer of 2021.

The last documented time that anyone saw Blanchette was on January 10, 2022 at the American Legion post 533 in Bastrop, BSCO says.

Blanchette is 5'10" tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He's been known to drive multiple vehicles with the same Disabled Veteran license plate, 80736DV.

If you've seen him, contact Investigator Conor Brown at 512-549-5034 or conor.brown@co.bastrop.tx.us.