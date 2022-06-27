APD asks for help finding missing endangered man

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a missing endangered man.

Police said on Tuesday, May 12, at 8 p.m., Troy Martel, 35, was reported leaving his home in the 10100 block of Middle Fiskville Road on foot.

On May 17, Martel solicited help from a stranger at a parking lot of Sears Outlet in Spring, Texas. Harris County deputies checked the area and did not locate Martel.

Troy Martel

Martel has family in Houston, but they have not heard from him. He has medical conditions that cause a concern for his welfare.

Martel is described as 6'2", 210 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.