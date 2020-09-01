Missing girls, 1 and 11, out of Northeast Texas found safe

article

The Amber Alert for two little girls from Northeast Texas was discontinued after they were found safe.

The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood out of Atlanta, Texas.

The two girls were last seen Monday around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas.

Authorities said they were abducted and believed to be in grave danger. A suspect description was not released.

No information was released about where they were found.