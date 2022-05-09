Missing Houston man found dead inside vehicle in Walker County

article

A missing 69-year-old man from Houston was found dead inside a vehicle in Walker County on Sunday afternoon, DPS officials said.

According to Texas DPS, they received a call from a Sergeant in Huntsville, which is located in Walker County, about locating Henry Schelsteder.

We're told Schelsteder was found by Texas Equusearch in a vehicle in the northbound lanes of IH-45 at milepost 128.

DPS said it appears Schelsteder may have suffered a medical episode, which caused a crash.

Officials said Schelsteder was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.