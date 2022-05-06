Missing Katy woman Sherry Noppe found in George Bush Park: ‘It’s a small miracle’

A missing Katy woman was found in George Bush Park early Friday morning, days after she disappeared while walking her dog.

According to the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, 63-year-old Sherry Noppe was located around 3 a.m. by volunteers and deputies who heard her dog barking in the woods.

"It's a small miracle that she has been found alive after being missing for so long," Constable Ted Heap said early Friday morning. "Our concern now is getting her out of the woods and to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Thank you to Texas EquuSearch along with the army of volunteers and multiple law enforcement agencies who never gave up in her search."

Her family said Noppe disappeared after going out for a walk with her dog, Max, in their Parklake Village neighborhood near South Fry and Highland Knolls around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Hundreds of volunteers joined the search for Noppe, who has been diagnosed with dementia.

On Friday morning, searchers heard Max bark, and they followed the sound to Noppe.

"Max is just amazing. I mean, we are so proud of him. He is so loyal. He's stuck by her side the entire time," says Noppe's daughter Jessica.

Noppe's family says she was located about 50 to 100 yards off of a trail in a wooded area.

"She is surprisingly doing well considering how long she was out there and the elements she was in. But she's in good spirits, and she's doing well," her daughter Courtney said.

They say she had some dehydration, cuts and bruises. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be released on Friday.

"This is I think the happiest we've all been in a long time. One of the best days we've had," her son Justin said.

The family expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped with the search.

"We really just want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. This community came together at the drop of a hat for us, and we felt the love and all the support. And we really just want to thank everyone. It's been a blessing to us to bring our mother home on Mother's Day. This weekend is going to be very special for us," Justin said.