Missing Kyle teen in Hays County found safe

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that a missing Kyle teen has been located and is safe. No further details have been released.

Officials say that 15-year-old Simon Ulises Montoya left his home near Schubert Lane on foot around noon on Thursday, Sept. 10. He was reportedly in possession of a handgun.

Montoya has been diagnosed with severe emotional problems and HCSO was concerned he was possibly suicidal.

Simon Montoya (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Montoya was recently hospitalized in a local mental health facility and has told a girlfriend that he was going to kill himself.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.