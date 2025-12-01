Georgetown police looking for man last seen at campsite near Lake Georgetown
article
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen at a campsite near Lake Georgetown Friday night.
What we know:
18-year-old Kenley Bommarito was last seen at a campsite at Sawyer Park at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28.
Police say all evidence indicates he has not left that area, but that they are "not ruling out anything."
The search effort has been going on since last night with authorities looking for Bommarito on land and in the water.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on him or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510 or call 911 if necessary.
The Source: Information comes from the Georgetown Police Department