Missing Mexican band members found dead near Texas border

The Brief Five members of the Mexican regional music group Grupo Fugitivo were found dead near the Texas border after being reported missing on Sunday. Nine suspects believed to be affiliated with the Gulf Cartel have been arrested in connection with their deaths. The motive for the killings is currently unknown.



Five members of a Mexican regional music group have been found dead near the Texas border, according to the Associated Press.

The members of Grupo Fugitivo had been reported missing on Sunday, and the AP suggests their bodies may have been burned.

Mexican Band Members Found Dead

What we know:

According to the AP, the Grupo Fugitivo members, who played at parties and local dances in the region, were found in Reynosa, Mexico, near the border city of McAllen, Texas.

Officials previously reported that the band members had been kidnapped around 10 p.m. Sunday while on their way to a venue. The AP says local media has reported that the bodies had been burned prior to their discovery.

Prosecutors say nine suspects believed to be a part of the Gulf Cartel, which has a notable presence in Reynosa, have been arrested.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not been able to confirm the reason the band members were killed.

Officials were also unable to confirm the reports of the bodies being burned, but the AP says the claims were not denied.

The identities of the arrested suspects have not been released.

Possible Motive

The AP's reporting ventures to guess the reason the members may have been killed.

Grupo Fugitivo played Mexican regional music, which has grown popular in recent years, with young artists sometimes paying homage to drug cartel leaders who are often portrayed as Robin Hood-type figures.

The AP says it's not clear whether the artists performed in such a way, or whether they were merely victims of random cartel violence.