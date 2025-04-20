Missing swimmer: Recovery efforts underway at Emma Long Metropolitan Park

The Brief Missing swimmer reported at Emma Long Metropolitan Park Rescue efforts have transitioned into a recovery ATCEMS, Austin Fire, STARFlight are on scene



Recovery efforts are underway for a missing swimmer at Emma Long Metropolitan Park.

8:07 p.m.

Austin Fire says 28 firefighters assisted with the "extensive search."

The scene has now been turned over to law enforcement.

7:49 p.m.

ATCEMS says that they have been unable to locate the missing swimmer.

The rescue effort has now transitioned into a recovery.

7:25 p.m.

ATCEMS says that reports of an adult swimmer who had not resurfaced came in just before 7 p.m. April 20.

Multiple units from ATCEMS, Austin Fire and STAR Flight are on scene.

Swimmers are in the water attempting to locate the missing person.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.