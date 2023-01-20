Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River

A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said.

Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge.

Police confirmed the man, who matched the description of a missing person from Taylor, was dead. A positive ID is pending.

The body, which had a head injury consistent with a high fall, was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine cause of death, police said.

The Morgan’s Point Dive Team assisted with the recovery of the body. The body was discovered by a fisherman.

Police continue to investigate the matter.