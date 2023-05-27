Police searching for missing woman last seen in northwest Austin

article

Austin police are looking for a missing woman last seen in northwest Austin on Friday evening.

Donita Silk was last seen in the 1000 block of Solano Drive in Austin walking away from her residence.

APD reports that Silk does not have access to a vehicle and is new to the Austin area.

Due to Silk's health conditions, including memory loss due to a medical condition and early onset of dementia, police are concerned about her immediate welfare.

Donita Silk is described as:

62 years old;

A white female;

5 feet, 3 inches tall;

Weighing 110 pounds;

Brown hair;

Green eyes;

Shoulder-length hair in a ponytail;

She was last seen wearing a light blue collared shirt with flowers on the collar and blue jean pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.