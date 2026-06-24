Missouri fugitive arrested in Del Valle following 11-hour SWAT standoff

The Brief A Missouri man was arrested in Del Valle He was wanted on multiple sex offense charges The man surrendered to authorities after an 11-hour standoff in Del Valle



A Missouri man who was wanted for multiple sex offense charges was arrested in Del Valle after an 11-hour SWAT standoff.

The backstory:

Joseph Thomas, 49, was wanted on two warrants issued in Missouri.

The first warrant was issued in February for failure to appear on an original charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 12. The second warrant was issued in March on a separate charge of rape involving an adult victim.

After an investigation, it was believed that Thomas was living in Central Texas.

This week, officials responded to a home in the 12200 block of Scarlet Sleeve Way in Del Valle. Thomas barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender.

After an 11-hour standoff, Thomas surrendered without incident to the SWAT team in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 24.

Thomas was booked into the Travis County Jail where he is awaiting extradition back to Missouri.