MLK Day events and marches in Central Texas

The Brief Marches and events happening around Central Texas for MLK Day Austin will hold a MLK March, Rally and Festival



Events and marches are going on in and around the Austin area to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Timeline:

The MLK Community March kicked off in Austin at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the State Capitol with a rally.

At the conclusion of the program, there was a march to Huston-Tillotson University, Austin's only HBCU, for the MLK Festival.

The festival will feature live performances, food vendors and plenty of activities for kids.

MLK celebrations in Leander and Cedar Park

The cities of Leander and Cedar Park hosted a joint celebration with a march that began at the Cedar Park Rec Center at 10 a.m. with a route of roughly a mile. It concluded with a celebration.

San Antonio MLK celebrations

In San Antonio, one of the largest events in the country kicked off at around 10 a.m.

The celebration, sponsored by the City of San Antonio, began at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and ended at Pittman-Sullivan Park.