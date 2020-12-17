Mom, boy killed, teen injured in apparent murder-suicide in New Braunfels

A mother and her son have died and a teenage girl was injured in an apparent murder-suicide at a New Braunfels home, says police.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, police and fire crews responded to a home in the 500 block of Wilderness Way just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 for a report of a possible gunshot victim. When officers arrived on the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

43-year-old Chelsee Dodd and her 10-year-old son Trace, both of New Braunfels, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say next of kin has been notified for both of them.

A 16-year-old girl was also found at the scene conscious and breathing with a serious, potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, says New Braunfels police. She was transported by ground EMS to University Hospital.

New Braunfels police say they are investigating this case as an apparent murder-suicide and that the preliminary investigation shows that the 10-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl are victims in the car and the woman is the suspect.

Autopsies have been ordered, police say.



As a precaution and at the request of the New Braunfels Police Department, Oak Run Middle School, Veramendi Elementary School, and the New Braunfels Christian Academy were placed on a very brief lockdown this morning as officers arrived at the scene. That lockdown was quickly lifted after officers secured the scene and those schools resumed their normal activities.

