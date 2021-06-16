Moms Demand Action protesting Governor Abbott's permitless carry bill

On June 17 in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, and San Antonio, Moms Demand Action key stakeholders and volunteers will hold #AbbottFailedTexas protests against HB 1927, a dangerous permitless carry bill that would strip the state of essential permitting and training standards for carrying handguns in public.

Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed the permitless carry bill into law.

Earlier this year, law enforcement officials joined gun safety instructors to hold a press conference urging lawmakers to oppose permitless carry. In April, doctors, law enforcement officials, leaders in the fight against domestic violence, and other advocates called on their senators to reject permitless carry, as have the editorial boards of the Houston Chronicle, Dallas Morning News, and San Antonio Express-News.

Poll after poll has shown widespread opposition to permitless carry legislation and support for requiring permits to carry guns in public. Statistics about gun violence in Texas are available here.

Locations for the protest are listed below:

