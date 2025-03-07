Austin police: Pedestrian hit and killed by car on MoPac

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by a car on MoPac Expressway on Wednesday evening. The pedestrian died at the scene. No charges have been announced.



Austin police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Austin police say a car hit a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of the S. MoPac Expressway, near SH-45, shortly after 7 p.m.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured.

No charges have been announced.

Austin police say it is the 11th fatal crash of 2025.

What we don't know:

Police say this investigation is still pending and that some information may change.

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.