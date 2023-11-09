Rollover crash on southbound MoPac leaves 1 critically injured
AUSTIN, Texas - All southbound lanes of MoPac are closed at Research Blvd. after a rollover crash that left one person critically injured.
Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened around 1:49 a.m. Thursday.
A witness tells FOX 7 that the BMW flipped about 8 times.
ATCEMS says the driver has life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured in the single-vehicle wreck.
There are major delays in the area.
Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic updates: