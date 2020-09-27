More action demanded from AISD before in-person learning begins

Austin ISD teachers, parents, and students are demanding more action be taken by the district before in-person learning begins next week.

"We care too much about the safety of our educators, we care too much about the safety and the health, mental and physical of our students, for our schools to re-open in this haphazard fashion that the district seems determined to do," said Alex Murphy, a teacher with Austin ISD.

He says he loves his students and can't wait to see them in person, but only when it's deemed safe. "Nobody will be more excited when I get to get back with my students, I can't wait for that day, but it needs to be when the public health data tells us that it is safe," he said.

On Saturday afternoon, Education Austin caravaned from Nelson Field to AISD headquarters to deliver handwritten letters and demands, like slower integration back onto campus, only going back when the positivity rate of COVID-19 is less than five percent for 14 days or more and having the district work with faculty and staff to make sure everyone on campus is safe.

"Our community is rallied together to stand up for students learning from home, for teachers teaching at home - for keeping everyone safe," said Ken Zarifis with Education Austin. "We don't believe with the plan the district has right now, it's safe, we are afraid people are going to get sick and run the risk of dying. We need to slow this down and be more thoughtful about our approach."

By posting the demands on the building, those in the caravan say they hope this will make AISD not just listen, but see how much this means and how it is impacting the community, and take action.

As of now, Austin ISD is set to have students phase back into campus starting on October 5 at 25 percent capacity.

