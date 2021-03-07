More COVID-19 vaccination sites set to open in Williamson County

Williamson County says its volunteer-run Vaccine Registration Technical Assistance (VRTA) centers have proven to be a positive tool to assist residents with the registration process for the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the week of March 1, the county says more than 300 people received support at a VRTA center.

To expand the program’s capabilities and help residents navigate various aspects of the vaccination process, the county says it has worked diligently to open more sites.

Three new VRTA centers will be open to the public starting Monday, March 8. These sites will be in addition to the existing three centers that have been in operation. All VRTA centers are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but have different availability.

The new sites are in bold text.

St. Richard's Episcopal Church , located at 1420 E Palm Valley Blvd in , located at 1420 E Palm Valley Blvd in Round Rock , open Tuesdays.

First United Methodist Church Georgetown (McKinney Christian Ministry Center), located at 1205 Ash St. in (McKinney Christian Ministry Center), located at 1205 Ash St. in Georgetown , open Wednesdays.

Northpoint Church , located at 1320 Arrow Point Drive, UNIT 201 in , located at 1320 Arrow Point Drive, UNIT 201 in Cedar Park , open Thursdays.

Hill Country Bible Church, 3300 Little Elm Trail, Gym Building in Cedar Park, open Fridays.

First Baptist Taylor, 2500 Mallard Lane in Taylor, open Thursdays.

The Oaks in Sun City, 301 Del Webb Boulevard in Georgetown, open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

All the centers are made possible thanks to local partners willing to fill the need for technical support by providing wi-fi connectivity, assistance with uploading documents, and other technical needs, says the county.

Appointments are not necessary to receive assistance at any of the locations listed above.

Residents interested in joining the County’s centralized waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine can register by visiting www.wilco.org/coronavirus.