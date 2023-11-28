More Texans moving to California, data shows

A new relocation trend emerging in the U.S. may surprise you.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows more Texans are moving to California in record numbers.

According to the data, 42,279 Texans moved to California last year - that's the most out of any state.

However, it's still less than half the number of Californians who settled in Texas during the same time, showing that Texas is still a top destination for those relocating from California, as well as Florida and New York.

Meanwhile, California had the lowest rate of in-movers nationally. Despite a large number of people moving to the Golden State, California also had a large base of movers overall, accounting for the state’s low in-migration rate, according to the Census Bureau.

To see the full report and how other states stacked up, tap or click here.