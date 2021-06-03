More than 100 low water crossings closed due to flooding

As if May wasn't wet enough, June has gotten off to a rainy start in Central Texas. You can see the extent of the flooding by looking at this overflowing creek at Round Rock Memorial Park. Sharon Hohl had never seen it flooded since she’s lived here.

"I love this creek, I came over to take pictures of it," she said.

The native Houstonian has endured floods before. Now she is dealing with a bout of Deja Vu looking at Thursday's rain. More than 120 low water crossings all over the five-county metro area were closed on Thursday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said several roads were flooded.

"It's possible for a vehicle to float away in literally inches of water and not only can you lose your life, but if first responders make an effort to rescue you, they put their lives in danger as well," said Kristen Dark, public information officer with TCSO.

Dark reminds everyone to turn around, don't drown. She brought up a stark reminder that they lost one of their own deputies in this kind of weather.

"In 2014 Jessica Hollis was one of our deputies who was checking low water crossings. She accidentally drove into one and lost her life. It's just as raw today as the day it happened. We miss her terribly," said Dark.

Dark said there were no water rescue calls as of Thursday afternoon, but deputies were busy responding to crashes all over town. She also warns to never mess with barricades. They are there for a reason.

"We have a problem with people driving around or moving barricades all the time and that's illegal, not just citation illegal. It's a Class B misdemeanor," said Dark.

It looks like Central Texas may not be getting a break from the rain for several days. All are urged to stay weather aware.