More than 60 pounds of meth discovered hidden in van at Del Rio International Bridge
DEL RIO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 64 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside a van at the Del Rio port of entry.
How CBP officers discovered the hidden drugs
81 packages containing 64.73 pounds of methamphetamine
What we know:
According to CBP, the meth seizure occurred on Sept. 28 at the Del Rio International Bridge import facility after a CBP officer referred a 2018 Ford Transit van for a secondary inspection.
During a physical examination of the vehicle, officers found 81 packages of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside the driver’s side quarter panel. CBP estimated the drugs’ street value at $595,185.
The van was driven by a 59-year-old male lawful permanent resident.
What they're saying:
"Stopping hard narcotics at our ports of entry is a top priority and this seizure highlights the exceptional work being done by our officers every single day," said Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores in a statement.
Investigation underway by Homeland Security
What's next:
CBP seized the drug and Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and began a criminal investigation.
It was not immediately clear whether the driver had been formally charged.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.