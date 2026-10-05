More than 60 pounds of meth discovered hidden in van at Del Rio International Bridge

The Brief CBP officers seized nearly 65 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside a van at the Del Rio International Bridge. Officers discovered 81 packages of the narcotics during a secondary inspection on Sept. 28. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have taken over the investigation; further suspect details remain unreleased.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 64 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside a van at the Del Rio port of entry.

How CBP officers discovered the hidden drugs

81 packages containing 64.73 pounds of methamphetamine

What we know:

According to CBP, the meth seizure occurred on Sept. 28 at the Del Rio International Bridge import facility after a CBP officer referred a 2018 Ford Transit van for a secondary inspection.

During a physical examination of the vehicle, officers found 81 packages of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside the driver’s side quarter panel. CBP estimated the drugs’ street value at $595,185.

The van was driven by a 59-year-old male lawful permanent resident.

What they're saying:

"Stopping hard narcotics at our ports of entry is a top priority and this seizure highlights the exceptional work being done by our officers every single day," said Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores in a statement.

Investigation underway by Homeland Security

What's next:

CBP seized the drug and Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and began a criminal investigation.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver had been formally charged.