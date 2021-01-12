More than 600 vaccines distributed at Travis Co. drive-thru vaccine clinic

On Saturday, January 9, 2021, 638 COVID-19 vaccines were distributed at Travis County’s first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the southeastern part of the county.

The clinic came together through a partnership with CommUnityCare, Ascension Seton and Dell Children’s Medical Center, Department of Pediatrics - Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, Austin Public Health, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Travis County Constable Precinct 4 George Morales III, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Officials say the purpose of the clinic is to equitably distribute the vaccine to people above the age of 65 from the communities and people hardest hit by COVID-19. As a result, the drive-thru clinic was able to administer 638 COVID-19 vaccines to CommunityCare patients, teachers and staff from Austin ISD, Del Valle ISD, Manor ISD, Pflugerville ISD, and CapMETRO employees.

"Southeast Travis County has been disproportionately impacted by COVID, while also having the highest rates of uninsured people and least amount of pharmacies and clinics in the area," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown in a news release. "I am so proud of the organizations and over 100 volunteers who showed up to help bring care close to home for the folks who are at greatest risk of death or hospitalization from COVID-19. This effort is a testament of what we can do when our community comes together to solve problems."

