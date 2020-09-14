More than 62,000 people request to vote-by-mail in Travis County

With 50 days to go, the November election is already breaking records. The Travis County Clerk's Office says more than 62-thousand people have requested to vote-by-mail.

During a typical presidential election, there are usually about 10-thousand.

The Travis County Clerk says because their office is still struggling with mail delays, they will be offering something new to voters this year. There will be several drive-thru locations where voters can hand-deliver their mail-in ballots beginning Thursday, October 1.

Each voter must drop off their own mail-in ballot and it must be filled out and sealed prior to arrival.

Travis County will also offer extended hours for the last few days of early voting.

If voting in person you will be required to confirm your identity. A driver's license, passport, ID card, handgun license, military ID, election ID, or citizenship certificate can be used to meet that requirement.

If you don't have an accepted form of photo ID, there are also supporting documents that can be presented. That includes things like a utility bill, paycheck, government check, or a bank statement.

"Decide which way you're going to vote by which method and vote early," said Travis County Clerk Dana Debeauvoir. "And you know, don't wait until the last minute because you'll make it hard on yourself and all the other people who are behind you in line."

The Travis County Clerk says depending on how many people rely on the postal system for mail-in ballots could affect how long it takes to confirm election results. There will be more information about where to hand-deliver mail-in ballots as locations are confirmed.

