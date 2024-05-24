Morgan Spurlock, 'Super Size Me' documentary filmmaker, dies at 53

article

Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker who made a big splash in 2004 with "Super Size Me," has died, his family said.

In a statement released to The Associated Press, Spurlock’s family said the 53-year-old died of complications from cancer.

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," Craig Spurlock, who worked with him on several projects, said in the statement. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

Spurlock made food and the American diet his life’s work, famously eating only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet.

Following the success of "Super Size Me," he returned in 2019 with "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!" — which examines the poultry industry in America.

Since he exposed the fast-food and chicken industries, there was an explosion in restaurants stressing freshness, artisanal methods, farm-to-table goodness and ethically sourced ingredients. But nutritionally not much has changed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.