Mosquito trap near Blue Hole Park tests positive for West Nile virus
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A mosquito trap in Georgetown tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD).
The trap sample was collected near Blue Hole Park and tested positive through lab results received June 29 from the Texas DSHS lab. This is the first time a positive sample was collected from this location.
This is the fourth positive trap reported in five weeks of the 2023 season in Williamson County. Positive mosquito samples have been previously detected in Georgetown (Geneva Park) and Jarrell (Sonterra community).
Last year, there were four positive mosquito trap samples and one human case of West Nile virus in the county.
Symptoms of infection may include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Body aches
- Skin rash on the trunk of the body
- Swollen lymph nodes
Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include:
- Stiffness
- Disorientation
- Coma
- Tremors
- Vision loss
- Paralysis
- Death, in rare cases
Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property.
What can you do?
Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile virus.
As part of its Fight the Bite campaign, WCCHD recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:
- Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained
- Defend by using an EPA-registered insect repellent
- Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors
For more information, visit the WCCHD website or visit the Texas DSHS West Nile website.